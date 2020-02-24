Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.38% of Compass Minerals International worth $111,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CMP stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 6,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

