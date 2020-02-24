Conceal (CCX) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $788,408.00 and $135,031.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.01072027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045230 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00222349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,546,428 coins and its circulating supply is 6,512,004 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

