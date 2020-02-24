Concoin (CONX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $4,791.00 and $5.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

