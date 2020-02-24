Condor Capital Management Acquires 3,115 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

