Condor Capital Management Buys 3,432 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $64.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

