Condor Capital Management Buys 3,768 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

