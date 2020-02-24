Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $245.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.