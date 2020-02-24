Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $335.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.