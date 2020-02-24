Condor Capital Management Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

