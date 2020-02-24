Condor Capital Management Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa stock opened at $208.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

