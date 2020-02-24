Condor Capital Management Has $6.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,483.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,019.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

