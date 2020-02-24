Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

