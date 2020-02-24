Condor Capital Management Sells 12,302 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned 1.34% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1,382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

