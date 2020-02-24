Condor Capital Management Sells 1,422 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

