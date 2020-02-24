Condor Capital Management Sells 1,772 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

