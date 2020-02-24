Condor Capital Management Sells 2,076 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 2.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

