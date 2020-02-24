Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Shares of ACN opened at $211.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $159.96 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.