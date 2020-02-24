ConforMIS (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CFMS stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

