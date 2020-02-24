Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 4,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

