ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $8,481,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 442,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. 5,425,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,584. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

