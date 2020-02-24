Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $90.18 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.