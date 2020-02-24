Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.15. The stock had a trading volume of 203,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

