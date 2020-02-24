Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.17. 53,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,045. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

