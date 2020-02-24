Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $757,992.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00492365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.16 or 0.06569496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010233 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,476,876 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

