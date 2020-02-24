ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36,407.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $36,407.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008890 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

