Contents Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $193,090.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $193,090.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00491854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.45 or 0.06485306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00061884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

