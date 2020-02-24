Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $170.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

