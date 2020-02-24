Continental Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Perrigo by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $59.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.