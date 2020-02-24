Continental Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,806.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

