Continental Advisors LLC Sells 18,839 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $34.20 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.