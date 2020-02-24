Continental Advisors LLC Sells 23,323 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

CAH stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

