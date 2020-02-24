Continental Advisors LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

