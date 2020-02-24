Continental Advisors LLC Sells 48,057 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,057 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 127,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

