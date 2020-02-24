Continental Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up 1.0% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

BHC stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

