ContraFect’s (CFRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,203. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares during the period.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.