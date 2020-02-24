ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199.75 ($2.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on CTEC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.84) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

