Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $355.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $278.50 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

