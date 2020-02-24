Core-Mark (CORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Core-Mark to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

