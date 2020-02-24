CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.47% of CoreSite Realty worth $105,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $113.60. 6,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $99.94 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.