Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 68,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

