Cormark Comments on Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.15 on Monday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

