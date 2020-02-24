Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.05. 473,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $583,036.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,523,213.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

