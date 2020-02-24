Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

COST stock opened at $321.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

