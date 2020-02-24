COTI (COTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

