Countrywide (LON:CWD) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Countrywide (LON:CWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5.33 ($0.07).

Shares of CWD opened at GBX 321.62 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.65. The company has a market cap of $111.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Countrywide has a 12-month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 565 ($7.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77.

Countrywide Company Profile

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

