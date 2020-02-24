COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

COVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $21.60 on Monday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

