Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE CFX opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,413,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

