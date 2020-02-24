Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $54,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

CBRL stock opened at $168.80 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

