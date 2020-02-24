Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $117,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 82,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

CBRL traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,145. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

