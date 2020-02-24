Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,145. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

